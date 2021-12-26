Football Bet of the Day: Have a blast with the Blasters
Tobias Gourlay's looking forward to a Boxing Day feast in the Indian Super League
"The Men of Steel themselves have scored 10 times in four road games"
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Kerala Blasters FC v Jamshedpur FC @ 1.804/5
Kerala Blasters FC v Jamshedpur FC
Sunday 14:00
In India on Christmas Eve, Goa took the lead at Odisha but couldn't hold onto it. They drew 1-1 to bring down our win bet.
We're in India again today. Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are on their way to Kerala to take on the Blasters in the Indian Super League this afternoon. We reckon the pair could provide some fine festive entertainment.
Both teams have scored in 5/6 league meetings between these two, with 4/6 delivering Over 2.5 Goals. This term, Coyle's men have also seen both teams score in 5/7 home and away. The Men of Steel themselves have scored 10 times in four road games and will fancy their chances of finding the net today.
The Blasters have lost only once through the first seven rounds of the ISL - despite only playing one of those matches at home. That particular game brought a 2-1 win and is one of four matches to have delivered Over 2.5 Goals so far this term. We're backing Jamshedspur to help the Blasters make it 5/8 this afternoon.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 180pts
Returned: 172.16pts
P/L: -7.84pts
