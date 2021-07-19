To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Resist the Viking invasion

Viking cosplay in Iceland
Can Keflavik hold back the Viking horde?

We're starting a new FBOTD week in Iceland, and Kevin Hatchard's opposing one of the top division's top three.

"Keflavik have put together a run of three straight home wins, while Vikingur have won just two of the last six on their travels."

Lay Vikingur Reykjavik at 1.684/6

Stumbling visitors to struggle

Keflavik v Vikingur Reykjavik
Monday 19 July, 20:15

Norway didn't quite deliver as much fun as our pal Tobias hoped for yesterday, as Stromsgodset's 2-1 win over Stabaek kept him under the 3.5 goals line. While he spends all of his earnings on just one commiseration cocktail, we'll kick off our week in Iceland, as we take in the top-flight Urvalsdeild game between Keflavik and Vikingur Reykjavik.

Keflavik had an appalling start to the season. They lost five of their first six games, including a 1-0 reverse at tonight's opponents. However, they have since steadied the ship. The team from Keflavikorvollur have won their last three home matches in league and cup, and if you include League Cup games, they have actually won seven of their last nine at HS Orku Vollurinn.

Capital club Vikingur are in the top three, but they aren't on stellar form. They have taken just two points from their last three away games, and overall they have won just two of the last seven in the top flight. On their travels, they have won just two of the last six.

On the basis that Keflavik are steadily improving, and that Vikingur have hit a bit of a wall of late, I'm happy to oppose the visitors in the Match Odds market at 1.684/6.

FBOTD 2021 P/L

Points Staked: 105
Points Returned: 83.73
P/L: -21.27 points

GET A £5 FREE BET ON MULTIPLES - EVERY DAY!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Lay Vikingur Reykjavik at 1.684/6

Icelandic Urvalsdeild: Keflavik v Vikingur Reykjavik (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Monday 19 July, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Keflavik
Vikingur Reykjavik
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Football Tips