Football Bet of the Day: Resist the Viking invasion

Stumbling visitors to struggle

Keflavik v Vikingur Reykjavik

Monday 19 July, 20:15

Norway didn't quite deliver as much fun as our pal Tobias hoped for yesterday, as Stromsgodset's 2-1 win over Stabaek kept him under the 3.5 goals line. While he spends all of his earnings on just one commiseration cocktail, we'll kick off our week in Iceland, as we take in the top-flight Urvalsdeild game between Keflavik and Vikingur Reykjavik.

Keflavik had an appalling start to the season. They lost five of their first six games, including a 1-0 reverse at tonight's opponents. However, they have since steadied the ship. The team from Keflavikorvollur have won their last three home matches in league and cup, and if you include League Cup games, they have actually won seven of their last nine at HS Orku Vollurinn.

Capital club Vikingur are in the top three, but they aren't on stellar form. They have taken just two points from their last three away games, and overall they have won just two of the last seven in the top flight. On their travels, they have won just two of the last six.

On the basis that Keflavik are steadily improving, and that Vikingur have hit a bit of a wall of late, I'm happy to oppose the visitors in the Match Odds market at 1.684/6.

