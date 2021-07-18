To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Strong chance of goals in Stromsgodset

Norway football fans
Stabaek should have fond memories of Stromsgodset

Tobias Gourlay finishes the week in Norway, where Stabaek look well placed to deliver a high scorer in Stromsgodset this evening

"The Blues have produced Over 3.5 Goals in three of their last four road trips anywhere"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.3611/8 in Stromsgodset v Stabaek

Stromsgodset v Stabaek
Sunday 19:00

In Norway yesterday, Sarpsborg and Bodo Glimt were a bit too free and easy with the goals. They drew 2-2 to leave us on the wrong side of the goals line.

For our final bet of the day, we're sticking in Norway, where a similar result today would be just perfect. Second-bottom Stabaek (W1-D3-L6) are headed to 11th-placed Stromsgodset. Stabaek are averaging four match goals per away game this term (20 in five) and we fancy they can get to Over 3.5 Goals again today.

Nineteen of Stromsgodset's last 30 league games at Marienlyst Stadion have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. And when they've got over that line, they've tend to go Over 3.5 Goals too: 15 of the 30 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals.

Stabaek won this fixture 4-0 last season. The Blues have also produced Over 3.5 Goals in three of their last four road trips anywhere. Indeed, just over half of their away games since mid-2019 have got to Over 3.5 Goals (15/29) so there are trends on both sides to suggest the price on that outcome today is too generous to ignore.4

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 91pts
Returned: 89.60pts
P/L: -1.40pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.3611/8

Norwegian Eliteserien: Stromsgodset v Stabaek (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Sunday 18 July, 7.00pm

