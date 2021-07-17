To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Quiet night in Norway

Norway football fans
Football fans in Norway might have to make their own entertainment tonight

Sarpsborg might be struggling but they could still be a tough nut to crack for Bodo Glimt, says Tobias Gourlay

"4/5 Bodo Glimt road trips have finished with Under 2.5 Goals"

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.001/1 in Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt

Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt
Saturday 19:00

In Brazil last night, the Dragons drew blood and we won our bet. Guarani beat Confianca 4-1 to deliver on BTTS and send us to Norway with a spring in our step.

One of today's top-flight Eliteserien games brings second-placed Bodo Glimt to 12th-placed Sarpsborg. In their last home match, Sarpsborg beat league leaders Molde 1-0 and we fancy it won't be free and easy for Bodo this evening.

That goal Sarpsborg scored against Molde was only their second in five league appearances at Sarpsborg Stadion this season. Lars Bohinen's men have at least managed three clean sheets there themselves, with 4/5 games staying Under 2.5 Goals.

Bodo ride into town having taken just one point from a possible nine of the road recently. Goals have been the issue: they've scored only one across those three games. Since the beginning of term, 4/5 road trips have finished with Under 2.5 Goals and, as an even-money bet today, that's our pick for this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 90pts
Returned: 89.60pts
P/L: -0.4pts

Recommended bets

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.001/1

Norwegian Eliteserien: Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Saturday 17 July, 7.00pm

