Football Bet of the Day: Quiet night in Norway

Sarpsborg v Bodo Glimt

Saturday 19:00

In Brazil last night, the Dragons drew blood and we won our bet. Guarani beat Confianca 4-1 to deliver on BTTS and send us to Norway with a spring in our step.

One of today's top-flight Eliteserien games brings second-placed Bodo Glimt to 12th-placed Sarpsborg. In their last home match, Sarpsborg beat league leaders Molde 1-0 and we fancy it won't be free and easy for Bodo this evening.

That goal Sarpsborg scored against Molde was only their second in five league appearances at Sarpsborg Stadion this season. Lars Bohinen's men have at least managed three clean sheets there themselves, with 4/5 games staying Under 2.5 Goals.

Bodo ride into town having taken just one point from a possible nine of the road recently. Goals have been the issue: they've scored only one across those three games. Since the beginning of term, 4/5 road trips have finished with Under 2.5 Goals and, as an even-money bet today, that's our pick for this one.