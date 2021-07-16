Football Bet of the Day: Dragons to draw blood in Brazil

Confianca v Guarani

Friday 23:00

In Finland yesterday, MuSa and PK35 drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're looking to bounce back in Brazil tonight.

Guarani are headed to Confianca in second-tier Serie B. The sixth-placed visitors are favourites to beat the 15th-placed hosts, but we like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net.

Lowly Confianca have scored in 4/5 home league games this term. Since they returned to this level at the beginning of last season, the Dragons have netted in 15/20 at Batistao, including Guarani's only previous visit in that time.

Guarani are unbeaten on the road this season (W2-D3-L0) but they've conceded six times across those five matches, with 3/5 delivering BTTS. At a plump price we're backing both teams to score again at Batistao this evening.