To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Dragons to draw blood in Brazil

Brazil football flag
There could be goals for and against Guarani in Brazil tonight

Tobias Gourlay's not expecting any clean sheets as Guarani go into battle with Confianca in Brazil this evening

"Lowly Confianca have scored in 4/5 home league games this term"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.245/4 in Confianca v Guarani

Confianca v Guarani
Friday 23:00

In Finland yesterday, MuSa and PK35 drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're looking to bounce back in Brazil tonight.

Guarani are headed to Confianca in second-tier Serie B. The sixth-placed visitors are favourites to beat the 15th-placed hosts, but we like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net.

Lowly Confianca have scored in 4/5 home league games this term. Since they returned to this level at the beginning of last season, the Dragons have netted in 15/20 at Batistao, including Guarani's only previous visit in that time.

Guarani are unbeaten on the road this season (W2-D3-L0) but they've conceded six times across those five matches, with 3/5 delivering BTTS. At a plump price we're backing both teams to score again at Batistao this evening.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 89pts
Returned: 87.36pts
P/L: -1.64pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.245/4

Brazilian Serie B: Confianca v Guarani (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Friday 16 July, 11.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day