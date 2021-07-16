Football Bet of the Day: Dragons to draw blood in Brazil

Brazilian Serie B: Confianca v Guarani (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Friday 16 July, 11.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's not expecting any clean sheets as Guarani go into battle with Confianca in Brazil this evening
"Lowly Confianca have scored in 4/5 home league games this term"
Confianca v Guarani
Friday 23:00
In Finland yesterday, MuSa and PK35 drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're looking to bounce back in Brazil tonight.
Guarani are headed to Confianca in second-tier Serie B. The sixth-placed visitors are favourites to beat the 15th-placed hosts, but we like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net.
Lowly Confianca have scored in 4/5 home league games this term. Since they returned to this level at the beginning of last season, the Dragons have netted in 15/20 at Batistao, including Guarani's only previous visit in that time.
Guarani are unbeaten on the road this season (W2-D3-L0) but they've conceded six times across those five matches, with 3/5 delivering BTTS. At a plump price we're backing both teams to score again at Batistao this evening.
