Football Bet of the Day: Fun times in Finland

MuSa v PK35 RY

Thursday 16:30

In Brazil last night, CSA and Goias took it slowly, but not quite slowly enough. The game's only goal came in the 40th minute, leaving us a few minutes short on our 0-0 half-time score target.

We're in Finland this afternoon for the day's sole game from the second-tier Ykkonen. Top-of-the-table MuSa host eighth-placed PK-35 and we like the juicy price on Over 2.5 Goals.

MuSa are top despite only winning three of their first 10 games (W3-D6-L1). They've scored nine times across their last four appearances at Porin Stadium, though, and will fancy their chances of finding the back of the net today. Three of those four games delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

PK35 (W3-D2-L2) have games in hand and can climb the table with a result today. They've scored on each of their last two road trips and, with MuSa in decent scoring form, it looks like they'll need a few goals if they're to win this afternoon. At a healthy odds-against price, we'll back them to deliver a goal or two and help us land an Over 2.5 Goals bet.