Football Bet of the Day: University strikers to pass with full marks

Strugglers to land a blow or two

Jicaral v La U Universitarios

Saturday 30 May, 22:00

German football specialises in fun and mayhem, and thankfully last night's Bundesliga 2. action was no exception, as Osnabruck played out a 2-2 draw with Jahn Regensburg.

We'll stay on the hunt for goals, but we'll head to Costa Rica. The bottom side La U Universitarios are visiting Jicaral, and we could be in for a treat.

La U are pretty awful. They have won just three of their 18 games, and they have leaked 44 goals. If you look at their recent matches, they have taken just a point from the last six, and they have let in 20 goals in the process. Since the start of last season, they have won just twice away from home. 11 of their last 20 road matches at this level have featured at least four goals.

Jicaral are in mid-table, and their home games are often lively too. Both teams have scored in eight of the last ten matches at the Cancha de la Asociacion Civica, and overall, both teams have netted in four of Jicaral's last six matches.

I think BTTS is overpriced here at [1.9]. La U have seen both teams score in ten of their last 13 top-flight outings, and each of the last six on their travels. Also, both teams have scored in the clubs' last two meetings.

