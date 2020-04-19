Football Bet of the Day: Table-toppers to put on a show

Champions to make another statement

Istiqlol v Khatlon

Sunday 19 April, 15:00

Vitebsk did their bit for us yesterday, but the Belarusian champions Dinamo Brest let us down and themselves down, as they lost 1-0 in a game that saw them finish with nine men.

We finish our week in Tajikistan, because improbably, the Vysshaya Liga season is underway. Champions Istiqlol are in action against Khatlon in a clash between two sides who have 100% records.

Istiqlol are the reigning champions in Tajikistan, and indeed they have won the title in each of the last six seasons. They have started the campaign incredibly well, winning all three of their competitive matches without conceding a goal. A 7-0 derby win at Dushanbe-83 on the opening weekend of the league campaign was a "sit up and take notice" moment.

Khatlon have won both of their league games too, scoring five goals in the process, but their record against today's opponents is truly dreadful. They have lost 17 of their last 19 clashes with the champions, and they drew the other two. The last three clashes between the sides have all featured at least four goals.

Istiqlol have won 50 of their last 60 home matches in the league, and both teams are scoring freely. We can use the Same Game Multi function on the Sportsbook to back an Istiqlol/Over 3.5 Goals double at [1.87].

