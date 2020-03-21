Football Bet of the Day: Loch in a home win

Hosts to make a winning start

Isloch v Neman Grodno

Saturday 21 March, 13:00

Brest was best last night, but that didn't do us much good as Rukh Brest's 1-0 win at Dinamo Minsk left us a goal short for our BTTS bet. We stay in Belarus for today's wager, because Isloch are up against Neman Grodno.

Isloch finished fifth in the Belarusian Premier League last season, and are aiming to push a little higher this term. They were only founded in 2007, and for the first four years of their existence they played in Minsk's amateur Oblast championship. They only turned pro five years ago, having won promotion to the top flight for the first time.

Isloch have had a good preparation for this season opener, as they played two tough legs of a cup game against league champions Dinamo Brest. Both games ended 0-0, with Dinamo eventually coming out on top on penalties, but it shows the level Isloch are at that they managed to push such a good side all the way.

Neman Grodno finished a lowly tenth last term, and they have been starved of success of late. They reached the semi-finals of the cup in 2018, the fifth time in 15 years that they've fallen at the semi-final hurdle. Their away form was an issue towards the end of last season - they lost five of their final seven road matches, and failed to score in five of those games.

This early in the season it's tough to judge where teams are at, but Isloch holding Dinamo Brest to draws home and away shows their quality, and will have sharpened them up. Neman Grodno have only played friendlies, and struggle away from home. I'll back the hosts to win here at [2.08].

