Football Bet of the Day: Colombian cracker

Defences to struggle

Independiente Santa Fe v La Equidad

Thursday 15 October, 17:00

The goal machine that is Romelu Lukaku did the job for us last night, as he rattled in a brace for Belgium in their 2-1 win at Iceland in the Nations League. The Inter Milan striker now has 55 goals for his country, which is an incredible tally.

We'll head back to Colombia now, because there's an intriguing clash in store between high-flying Independiente Santa Fe and mid-table La Equidad.

Independiente are just three points off top spot in the top division, and they have put together a ten-match unbeaten run. Only two sides in the division have scored more goals, and they have lost just one of their opening 13 league matches.

La Equidad are usually good for a goal or two, having found the net in 10 of their last 14 top-flight matches, but if you look at teams in the top half of the table, only Atletico Nacional have conceded more goals. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home in the Primera in 2020.

Independiente's last six league matches have seen both teams score, and at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, six of the last seven have seen that wager land. At 6/52.2, I'm happy to back BTTS.