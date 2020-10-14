Football Bet of the Day: Belgium to bounce back

Iceland to falter again

Iceland v Belgium

Wednesday 14 October, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Whilst I expected Germany v Switzerland to be a lively affair with plenty of goals, I must admit I didn't anticipate a 3-3 thriller, with our BTTS bet landing within the first 28 minutes. I would suggest that we're happier with that scoreline than Bundestrainer Jogi Loew.

We'll stick with the Nations League, and head to Iceland. The hosts are taking on a Belgium team that is licking its wounds after a 2-1 defeat against England at Wembley.

Iceland are just one game away from qualifying for a third consecutive major tournament, which is a mind-boggling achievement for a country with a population of 364,000. Their 2-1 playoff win over Romania means that Hungary are the only team that stands between them and next year's finals.

However, Iceland's form in the Nations League is dreadful. They have lost all seven of their UNL matches, and they've suffered some absolute hammerings. They lost 6-0 at Switzerland, and have lost all three of their clashes with Belgium by scorelines of 3-0, 2-0 and 5-1.

Belgium are without creative fulcrum Kevin De Bruyne, who is short of full fitness, while Eden Hazard has once again been sidelined by injury. That said, there should still be enough quality in the Belgium side to win comfortably here. Romelu Lukaku has made an excellent start to the campaign, with the Inter Milan striker scoring in four goals in his first five matches for club and country. Given that he bashed in 38 goals in all competitions last term, I think he's a good bet to score here, so I'll double up a Belgium win with Lukaku to score at [1.93] on the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi.