Football Bet of the Day: Visitors won't be Grinning

Table-toppers to win again

IBV v Grindavik

Sunday 12 July, 17:00

A case of "no way" in Norway last night, as Stromsgodset missed several gilt-edged chances in a 3-0 defeat at Rosenborg, ruining our BTTS bet. If I was a manager, this week would be about batting away questions about my future, insisting that I still have the support of the dressing room.

The lads have one last chance to show they are playing for me this week, and that's in Iceland. Early 1.Deild leaders IBV are up against Grindavik, and I suspect the hosts will pick up an entertaining win.

IBV have won all four of their league games so far in the second tier, having been relegated from the top-division Urvalsdeild last term. They have scored ten goals in the process, and in the Icelandic Cup, they have won 5-1 against tonight's opponents Grindavik and 7-0 against Tindastoll (I don't think that's an Icelandic dating app, but maybe it should be).

Grindavik went down with IBV last season, and after a sticky start they have recovered. They went down 2-1 at Thor, and after wins over Throttur Reykjavik and Vestri they played out an extraordinary 4-4 draw with Keflavik. Grindavik blew a 4-2 lead in that game, and they have already leaked 13 goals in five competitive matches this term.

IBV are in stunning form, and have already smashed Grindavik in the cup. We can double up a home win with an Over 2.5 Goals bet at [2.17] on the Sportsbook, and I think that's the way to go.

Alternatively, you could back Over 3.5 Goals on the Exchange at [2.72], which has paid out in three of Grindavik's five competitive fixtures so far.

