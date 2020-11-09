Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to Kiel over

Leaders to avoid defeat

Holstein Kiel v Hamburg

Monday 09 November, 19:30

We're heading in his direction now, as we go to the northern extremity of Germany. Kiel, home of sailing and marine commerce, is hosting a Bundesliga 2. clash between Holstein Kiel and Hamburg.

The big sport in Kiel is actually handball, with the local club having won the league 21 times and the Champions League on three occasions. However, the football side have been banging on the door to the Bundesliga, only for it to remain stubbornly closed. Holstein Kiel lost a promotion playoff against Wolfsburg three seasons ago, but last term they only finished 11th.

This term, Ole Werner's team is struggling for consistency. They have won three of their six games, but the last two outings saw them lose at home to Greuther Furth and draw at Erzgebirge Aue.

Whisper it, but perennial crisis club Hamburg might finally be getting their act together. Coach Daniel Thioune has led HSV to the top of the table, and they haven't lost a match yet. They have scored at least twice in all but one of their matches so far, and sporting director Jonas Boldt appears to have put together a fine squad.

Second-tier specialist Simon Terodde has banged in eight goals in six games, 34-year-old midfield veteran Aaron Hunt is playing his part, and a young defensive line is holding together.

I fancy goals here, and I think Hamburg can pick up at least a point. We can back Hamburg/Draw Double Chance, and combine it with an Over 2.5 Goals bet at 2.12 on the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi. Five of HSV's six league games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, as have Kiel's last two home matches.

