Football Bet of the Day: Goals splurge in Sandefjord

Sandefjord v Stabaek

Sunday 17:00

In Portugal yesterday, Famalicao came from behind to beat Maritimo 2-1 and bring home our BTTS bet. It means this shift will have been a profitable, but we want to get as deep into the black stuff as possible.

We're signing off in Norway, where one of today's top-flight matches brings seventh-placed Stabaek to 11th-placed Sandefjord. We like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals in this one.

The newly promoted hosts have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 6/11 Eliteserien appearances at the Sandefjord Arena. Most recently, they drew 3-3 with Brann here - the second match in a row in which they'd conceded three times. They've managed just three clean sheets in 11 attempts, with all three coming against teams now in the 16-team league's bottom four.

Stabaek are just in the top half. More importantly, 13 of their last 20 away matches have produced Over 2.5 Goals, including 8/11 in the current campaign. The Blues have managed just a single clean sheet in those matches. With two weak defences on display today, we fancy the visitors can further strengthen that trend for Over 2.5 Goals.