Football Bet of the Day: Defences to fray in Famalicao

Famalicao v Maritimo

Saturday 18:00

In Spain last night, Elche scored a very early penalty but were pegged back just before half-time. The hosts eventually drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo to give us a half-win on our Asian Handicap bet.

Today we've crossed the border into Portugal for the third of Saturday's four Primeira Liga matches. Famalicao were last season's surprise package, coming home sixth in their debut campaign. This term Joao Pedro Sousa's men have once again been scoring and conceding freely - by Portuguese standards - and we fancy they can land a BTTS bet this evening.

Famalicao's first three home matches of the season have finished 1-5, 1-1 and 2-2. Since coming into the top flight, BTTS has now been the right bet in 14/20 of their home appearances, including eight of the most recent 10. Last season, their two games with today's visitors finished 1-1 and 3-3.

Maritimo have conceded twice in each of their first three away games of the campaign. They've scored themselves in 2/3 and we fancy they can grab a goal against a home defence that has notched clean sheets in just 1/13 appearances at Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.