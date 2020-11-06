Football Bet of the Day: Elche to upset the odds

Elche v Celta Vigo

Friday 20:00

In Spain last night, there was a good result for Ponferradina, but a bad one for us. The visitors went to Alcorcon and shut down the hosts for only their fourth clean sheet in 26 away games.

We're on the comeback trail in Spain again this evening. Newly promoted Elche have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three home matches back in La Liga. We fancy they can avoid defeat hosting Celta Vigo tonight.

The visitors came home 17th in the top flight last term. They have won only 2/18 away games under current boss Oscar Garcia. Going back to the start of last season, it's two wins in 23 (W2-D11-L10). Want to go all the way back to 2018? It's three wins in 42 since they won at Levante very early in that campaign. So far this season, they've managed a trio of low-scoring draws at three teams now alongside them in the bottom six. In their only other away game, they lost 0-2 at Osasuna. Across their most recent 11 away trips, they have scored only five goals.

Elche started the season with an 0-3 defeat at home to Real Sociedad, who now top the table. Since then they are W3-D1-L1. The loss came at seventh-placed Betis. Against teams now in the bottom half of the table, they've taken 10 points from 12. Celta Vigo have been weak travellers for a long time, but they do have a lot of draws in their record, so we'll back them on the Asian Handicap 0 & +0.5. If Elche win, we'll win; if they draw, we'll win on half our stake and get the other half returned.