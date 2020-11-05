Football Bet of the Day: Ponferradina to pounce in Spain

Alcorcon v Ponferradina

Thursday 18:00

In Italy yesterday, Torino won 2-1 at Genoa to land our goals bet. It looked like it'd be an easy ride when the visitors were 2-0 up within half an hour, but it wasn't until the 93rd minute that the home side nicked the goal that got us over the line.

We're in Spain today for one of this evening's two matches from the second-tier Segunda Division. BTTS was the right bet in both of last season's league meetings of Alcorcon and Ponferradina - we like the juicy price on it for their latest encounter.

Hosts Alcorcon are bottom of the table (W1-D2-L5) but favourites to win. They have conceded in 15/22 home matches since the start of last season, when they eventually finished halfway up the table in 10th.

Visiting Ponferradina have conceded on 22/25 road trips since the start of last term, so we'd fancy Alcorcon to score at some point in this one. At the other end, the visitors have scored themselves in 15/25, including 3/4 in the current campaign - only league leaders Espanyol have stopped them. At a good price, we're ready to take a punt on BTTS this evening.