Football Bet of the Day: Torino to turn it on in Genoa

Genoa v Torino

Wednesday 16:00

In Scotland last night, Dumbarton did a job for us. The hosts beat Clyde 1-0 at The Rock to land our Draw No Bet. Today we're looking to double down on that success with a goals bet in Italy.

Torino's last four Serie A matches have produced 24 goals at an average of six per game. At 1.9010/11 we're backing Toro to get to Over 2.5 Goals again in Genoa today. The visitors have conceded at least three times in each of those matches, while scoring at least twice themselves: 3-4, 3-3, 2-3, 2-4.

Genoa lost their last home match 0-2 against a much tighter Inter defence. Rolando Maran's men won their opening home game 4-1 against Crotone, who look like a better guide as they sit alongside Torino at the bottom of the table with just one point from six games. With Torino repeatedly and resoundingly beating the Over 2.5 Goals line in recent outings, we're happy to back them to get over the line at the Luigi Ferraris later today.