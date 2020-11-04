To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Torino to turn it on in Genoa

Torino have scored 10 times across their last four Serie A matches

Torino have been scoring and conceding freely in Serie A recently. Tobias Gourlay reckons they will play the same way in Genoa this evening

"Torino's last four Serie A matches have produced 24 goals at an average of six per game"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9010/11 in Genoa v Torino

Genoa v Torino
Wednesday 16:00

In Scotland last night, Dumbarton did a job for us. The hosts beat Clyde 1-0 at The Rock to land our Draw No Bet. Today we're looking to double down on that success with a goals bet in Italy.

Torino's last four Serie A matches have produced 24 goals at an average of six per game. At 1.9010/11 we're backing Toro to get to Over 2.5 Goals again in Genoa today. The visitors have conceded at least three times in each of those matches, while scoring at least twice themselves: 3-4, 3-3, 2-3, 2-4.

Genoa lost their last home match 0-2 against a much tighter Inter defence. Rolando Maran's men won their opening home game 4-1 against Crotone, who look like a better guide as they sit alongside Torino at the bottom of the table with just one point from six games. With Torino repeatedly and resoundingly beating the Over 2.5 Goals line in recent outings, we're happy to back them to get over the line at the Luigi Ferraris later today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 144pts
Returned: 133.35pts
P/L: -10.65pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9010/11 in Genoa v Torino

Italian Serie A: Genoa v Torino (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Wednesday 4 November, 4.00pm

Market rules

Bet slip

