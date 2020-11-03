Football Bet of the Day: Clyde to roll over at The Rock

Dumbarton v Clyde

Tuesday 19:00

In Portugal last night, Famalicao failed us. They had a man sent off just after the hour mark and never found the back of the net, losing 1-0 to Braga. Our bet went down with them, but we're coming back up in Scotland tonight.

Dumbarton won their first Scottish League One home game of the new season 2-0. It was their fourth win to nil in a row at The Rock and their fifth straight clean sheet. Under Jim Duffy the Sons are W14-D7-L8 at home, having come home sixth in each of the last two seasons.

Clyde finished seventh in the 10-team league last term. Danny Lennon's men were W2-D3-L9 on the road, losing all of their final six away games while scoring just a single goal. This is their first road trip of the new campaign and we reckon the hosts are the more likely winners. We'll back Dumbarton Draw No Bet, which pays out if the home side win and returns our stake if the game is drawn.