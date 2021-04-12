Football Bet of the Day: Wolf set to pounce

Ailing hosts to lose again

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

Monday 12 April, 19:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Our chum Tobias went Dutch yesterday, but VVV went AWOL against PSV, and his BTTS bet went south as they lost 2-0. After some TLC, I'm sure he'll be raring to go next week.

We start our latest stint together in Germany. Hoffenheim take on Bayer Leverkusen, and both teams are desperate for points for very different reasons. Bayer haven't yet given up on snaring a Champions League spot or at very least a Europa League place, while Hoffenheim have slipped into the relegation battle.

Hoffenheim are usually happy to make a coaching change if they think it's necessary - after all, they ditched Alfred Schreuder last season when the team was on course for Europe - so they have shown an unusual amount of patience in the case of current boss Sebastian Hoeness.

The former Bayern reserve-team coach oversaw a disastrous Europa League failure against Norwegian side Molde, and there is a growing possibility that TSG could be dragged into the relegation mire.

Going into this game, they are only four points above the bottom three, and they have lost their last three league matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have made a coaching change, replacing Peter Bosz with former Stuttgart and Hamburg coach Hannes Wolf. The team was having a horrible 2021, and although an injury crisis explains some of the problems away, the truth is that a group of talented players had totally lost their way under a likeable but idealistic coach.

Although Wolf may not be the long-term solution, he is a different voice, and that's what Bayer needed. They won Wolf's first game in charge against Schalke, and while a victory against the league's bottom side won't scare anyone, it will have built confidence.

Leverkusen are 2.3211/8 to win here, and in a battle of struggling sides, they have more talent and a bit of momentum.