Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for VVV and PSV

VVV Venlo v PSV

Sunday 13:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Russia yesterday, the Tough Guys rolled over for us. FC Rostov went down 0-1 at home to Rubin Kazan and handed us a much-needed odds-against winner.

We're in the Netherlands for our final bet of the week. In one of Sunday's four top-flight Eredivisie games, PSV travel to VVV Venlo and we like the even-money about both teams to score.

VVV Venlo are battling relegation in 16th place, but they have at least scored in 10/14 home league games this term. Their major problem has been at the other end, where they are yet to keep a clean sheet in 14 attempts.

So we don't expect second-placed PSV - who have found the back of the net on 13/14 road trips - to have any problems scoring this afternoon. Roger Schmidt's men might need more than one goal to secure all three points, though: PSV have conceded in 12/14 away games this season. BTTS was the right bet in all three head-to-head meetings of these two since the start of last term and it's also our bet for today's encounter.