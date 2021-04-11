To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for VVV and PSV

PSV footballers
PSV could lay on some entertainment in the Netherlands this afternoon

PSV are heavy favourites to win today, but Tobias Gourlay says they might find a clean sheet harder to come by

"PSV have conceded in 12/14 away games this season"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in VVV Venlo v PSV

VVV Venlo v PSV
Sunday 13:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Russia yesterday, the Tough Guys rolled over for us. FC Rostov went down 0-1 at home to Rubin Kazan and handed us a much-needed odds-against winner.

We're in the Netherlands for our final bet of the week. In one of Sunday's four top-flight Eredivisie games, PSV travel to VVV Venlo and we like the even-money about both teams to score.

VVV Venlo are battling relegation in 16th place, but they have at least scored in 10/14 home league games this term. Their major problem has been at the other end, where they are yet to keep a clean sheet in 14 attempts.

So we don't expect second-placed PSV - who have found the back of the net on 13/14 road trips - to have any problems scoring this afternoon. Roger Schmidt's men might need more than one goal to secure all three points, though: PSV have conceded in 12/14 away games this season. BTTS was the right bet in all three head-to-head meetings of these two since the start of last term and it's also our bet for today's encounter.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 51pts
Returned: 47.11pts
P/L: -3.89pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1

Dutch Eredivisie: VVV Venlo v PSV (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Sunday 11 April, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles