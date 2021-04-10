To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Rubin Kazan can turn over the Tough Guys

Russia football fans
The Tough Guys might struggle to stand up to Rubin Kazan in Russia today.

FC Rostov could struggle to keep Rubin Kazan at bay in the Russian Premier League this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

"Under Leonid Slutsky, Rubin Kazan have raised their away form"

Back Rubin Kazan @ 2.809/5 to beat FC Rostov

FC Rostov v Rubin Kazan
Saturday 17:00

In Belgium last night, Standard did not conform. They thrashed Eupen 4-0 and our BTTS bet went down with the bedraggled hosts.

We're in Russia today for the third of three Premier League games. Sixth-placed Rubin Kazan are headed to eighth-placed FC Rostov. The market can't separate them but we fancy the visitors are the more likely winners.

Under Leonid Slutsky, Rubin Kazan have raised their away form. They are W9-D4-L4, having won seven of the last 11 and three of the last four. They've not conceded a single goal across those most recent four road trips.

FC Rostov are W3-D2-L5 at the Rostov Arena this season. Just recently, they've taken one point from a possible 12. The Tough Guys have scored just three times in their last four appearances there and could struggle to break down today's robust-looking visitors. At pick-em prices, we'll back the visitors to win.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 50pts
Returned: 44.31pts
P/L: -5.69pts

Recommended bets

Back Rubin Kazan @ 2.809/5 to beat FC Rostov

Russian Premier League: Rostov v Rubin Kazan (Match Odds)

Saturday 10 April, 5.01pm

