Football Bet of the Day: Rubin Kazan can turn over the Tough Guys

FC Rostov v Rubin Kazan

Saturday 17:00

In Belgium last night, Standard did not conform. They thrashed Eupen 4-0 and our BTTS bet went down with the bedraggled hosts.

We're in Russia today for the third of three Premier League games. Sixth-placed Rubin Kazan are headed to eighth-placed FC Rostov. The market can't separate them but we fancy the visitors are the more likely winners.

Under Leonid Slutsky, Rubin Kazan have raised their away form. They are W9-D4-L4, having won seven of the last 11 and three of the last four. They've not conceded a single goal across those most recent four road trips.

FC Rostov are W3-D2-L5 at the Rostov Arena this season. Just recently, they've taken one point from a possible 12. The Tough Guys have scored just three times in their last four appearances there and could struggle to break down today's robust-looking visitors. At pick-em prices, we'll back the visitors to win.