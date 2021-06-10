Football Bet of the Day: Flying Finns to strike again

League leaders to win again

Haka v HJK

Thursday 10 June, 16:30

The Portuguese were perfect in Lisbon last night, and we needed them to be anything but. It took a long time for Israel to spring to life in their 4-0 defeat, and they only managed one shot on target.

We'll whizz to Finland now, because the league leaders HJK are in action away to Haka, and I think they can extend their fine start to the campaign.

HJK won the league title last season, their 30th championship crown and their 11th in the 21st century. They are once again at the top of the standings, having won five and drawn one of their opening six matches. Toni Koskela's side have conceded just three goals in six matches, and all five of their league wins this term have been by at least a two-goal margin. The only team that seems able to resist them is KuPS, who held them to goalless draws in the league and the Super Cup, winning the latter on penalties.

Haka lost their first three league games of the campaign, and although they have won the last two against lower-half sides Mariehahm and KuPS, their home record suggests they'll struggle this evening. They have lost nine of their last 11 league games in Valkeakoski, including a 4-1 hammering against HJK last season.

I'll back the league leaders and champions -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9210/11.

