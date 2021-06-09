To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Lisbon lapse could let in Israel

Portugal fans
We're off to Portugal for their final friendly before Euro 2020

After securing a 2.6 winner last night, Kev's looking for another odds-against success in the Portuguese capital.

"Portugal are generally strong defensively, but they conceded a goal against Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers, and Israel have a couple of talented attacking players."

Back both teams to score at 2.789/5

Portugal v Israel
Wednesday 09 June, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Football

Everything comes to he who waits, and Bolivia nabbed a late penalty to give themselves a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw at Chile, and us an odds-against winner. With a cry of "Vamos!" and a spring in our step, we head to Portugal, because Fernando Santos' European champions are playing their final warm-up game against Israel.

Portugal have a tough group at Euro 2020 (France, Germany and Hungary), but they are still one of the teams that is fancied to challenge for the title once again. Coach Santos will look to add a dose of pragmatism to an incredibly talented group of attacking players, and that balance between attack and defence will be the key to their tournament. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix all in the mix, Santos has to find a way to maximise all of that attacking potential, without sacrificing defensive solidity. The recent 0-0 draw with Spain won't exactly have delighted him - Spain made numerous chances in Madrid, and Alvaro Morata struck the crossbar with a late opportunity.

Portugal have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine home games, and that's probably why Both Teams To Score is trading at 2.789/5 here, but I think Israel can cause a problem or two. PSV's veteran forward Eran Zahavi has just had a strong domestic season, and scored in the recent 3-1 win against Montenegro. Manor Solomon also scored in that game, and caught the eye in Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League campaign.

Portugal are generally very solid in defence, but they conceded in the recent World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg, and leaked twice against Serbia in the same set of March matches. Pre-tournament friendlies can throw up some weird score-lines, with players keen to avoid injury, and I just think 2.789/5 is too big a price for BTTS here.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 79
Points Returned: 64.89
P/L: -14.11 points

Read in-depth verdicts from our expert betting writers in our mega team-by-team guide

Recommended bets

Back both teams to score at 2.789/5

Friendlies International: Portugal v Israel (Both teams to Score?)

Wednesday 9 June, 7.45pm

Market rules

