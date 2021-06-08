Football Bet of the Day: No Santiago shut-out on the cards

South American clash to light up the scoreboard

Chile v Bolivia

Wednesday 09 June, 02:30

Live on Premier Sports 1

Germany boss Joachim Löw finally saw the light as he selected Joshua Kimmich at right wing-back, as well as finding a team with the right balance. The result was Die Mannschaft's best performance for a long while, and Latvia were far less resistant than expected. The three-and-a-half goal start we gave them was insufficient, as they lost 7-1.

We'll head to the South American World Cup qualifiers now, because Chile are up against Bolivia, and I believe both teams can find the net.

Bolivia made a disappointing start to these qualifiers, but have improved of late. They were hammered 5-0 in Brazil, and then suffered tight home defeats against Argentina and Ecuador, having led in both matches. They then had the advantage against Paraguay in Asuncion before eventually having to settle for a 2-2 draw, and five days ago they swept aside Venezuela 3-1.

Chile have an excellent record against Bolivia, and will be confident of enhancing that further, but they have only won one of their five World Cup qualifiers so far. Arturo Vidal, who remains a key player for La Roja, will be absent after contracting COVID-19. Chile have only kept one clean sheet in these qualifiers, and in all competitions they have managed just two clean sheets in the last nine, and the absence of Vidal is a big blow.

Bolivia might not be able to get the result they need here, but I think they can score, and backing BTTS can be done at a hefty price of 2.68/5.