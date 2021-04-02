Football Bet of the Day: Defences beware in Deventer

Promotion chasers can put on a show

Go Ahead Eagles v Roda JC

Friday 02 April, 17:00

As expected, Bayern Munich won their Champions League quarter-final at Rosengard in Malmo last night, but agonisingly for us they took an early 1-0 lead and then eased up.

We'll hop back to the Netherlands now, and give the Dutch Eerste Divisie one more chance. Go Ahead Eagles blew it for us on Monday as they somehow only drew 3-3 at the bottom side Den Bosch, but we'll let them redeem themselves tonight as they face Roda JC.

Both teams are on track to qualify for the promotion playoffs, and Go Ahead Eagles could still make the automatic places, although Monday's debacle (they were 2-0 up) did them no favours. The Deventer side still has the league's best defensive record, with 22 goals leaked.

That defence will come under serious pressure today from a Roda side that has banged in 58 goals in 30 games. On the road, the men from Kerkrade have scored 17 goals in their last six away games. Overall, Roda have seen their last 12 matches feature at least three goals.

Go Ahead Eagles have scored eight goals across their last two outings, and I think this will be a lively encounter. Four of the hosts' last six games have featured three goals or more, and I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at 2.021/1.