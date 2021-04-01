Football Bet of the Day: Brilliant Bayern to win again

Bayern to cruise into final four

Rosengard v Bayern Munich

Thursday 01 April, 18:00

We gave North Macedonia a two-and-a-half-goal start in Germany last night, and as it turned out, they didn't need it. An historic 2-1 win for the visitors in Duisburg saw Die Mannschaft suffer their first World Cup qualifying defeat for 20 years, and alarm bells are clanging ahead of EURO 2020. No alarms for us though, as we picked up our first winner of the week.

We're switching our attention to the Women's Champions League now, because there's a quarter-final clash between Swedish side Rosengard and German giants Bayern Munich, and I'm backing the visitors to reach the semi-finals in style.

Bayern are having a terrific campaign. Unlike their male counterparts, they haven't been a dominant force in recent seasons. Wolfsburg have won the Frauen Bundesliga in each of the last four campaigns, but the balance of power has shifted back to Bavaria. Bayern have won all 17 of their league games, and they are five points clear at the top.

In the Champions League, Bayern won all four of their group games by at least two goals, and in the first leg of this tie they won 3-0, doing the damage inside the first 65 minutes. Bayern have won every match they have played - this is a machine.

Swedish outfit Rosengard are also a good side, but they were outclassed in the first leg and they are rusty, as their league season only restarts this month. Last season's top scorer Anna Anvegard is out with a knee injury, and new signing Ria Oling can't feature, as the Finn isn't eligible for this competition.

Bayern won't ease up because they have a 3-0 lead, and I'll back them -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.17. If the German side win by two goals, we have our stake returned, but a bigger win secures an odds-against success.