Football Bet of the Day: Flores to fail

Basement boys to lose again

Getafe v Espanyol

Sunday 31 October, 17:30

For the first time in over a year, a near full-strength Ajax failed to score away from home in an Eredivisie game, despite the fact they have just thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and PSV 5-0. Their 0-0 draw at Heracles makes me suspect I may be the subject of some kind of Halloween-based witch's curse.

We'll head to Spain, because rock-bottom Getafe are in action against Espanyol, and it seems to me that the visitors are over-priced.

Getafe have looked a little bit more solid since the return of Quique Sanchez Flores as coach, as they have ground out draws at Levante and Granada. However, a 3-0 hammering by Celta Vigo in their last home game shows there is still a lot of work to do. Getafe haven't really recovered from the departure of inspirational coach Jose Bordalas, who moved to Valencia in the summer.

Getafe haven't won a league game this season, and they have been hit by injury and suspension. Chema Rodriguez is banned, while Sandro Ramirez, Jakub Jankto and Vitolo are all racing to be fit.

Espanyol are without suspended star striker Raul de Tomas, but Loren Moron is an experienced and talented back-up, and the Catalan club are in good form. They have put together a four-match unbeaten run which included wins over Real Madrid and Cadiz. On the road they have drawn three of the last five.

Espanyol can be backed Draw No Bet at 2.35/4, and I think that's a good price. If the game is drawn, our stake is returned, but an Espanyol victory nets us an odds-against winner.