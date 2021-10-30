Football Bet of the Day: Ajax won't labour at Heracles

Champs to strut their stuff

Heracles v Ajax

Saturday 30 October, 17:45

A week of sharp kicks to the groin continued in Germany last night, as Hoffenheim raced into a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes, but there were no further goals in their game against Hertha. That left us short of what we needed for the winner.

Like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we'll grimly push on in the face of adversity, and we'll head to the Dutch Eredivisie. All-conquering Ajax are in action at Heracles, and I anticipate another resounding victory for the champions.

Ajax have been domestically dominant under their excellent coach Erik ten Hag, but they are also sparkling in the Champions League this season. Their 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund caught the eye, and they followed that up by wiping the floor with their old foes PSV in a 5-0 victory.

Ajax have scored 37 goals in 10 league games, conceding just twice, and six of their eight wins in the top flight have come by a margin of three goals or greater.

Heracles have lost their last two league games to Go Ahead Eagles and PEC Zwolle, and they have lost five of their nine league matches overall. Last season, they lost 2-0 and 5-0 to the champions.

Ajax may not field a full-strength team, as they go to Borussia Dortmund in midweek for a game that could decide top spot in their group, but I still expect them to win this game with room to spare. I'll back Ajax -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11. If Ajax win by two goals, we get a half-win, but a bigger victory gets us a full payout.