Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich: Bundesliga barnstormer gets season started



Eintracht Frankfurt 5.85/1 v Bayern Munich 1.574/7, the Draw 5.14/1

19:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bayern put five goals past RB Leipzig last week in the DFL Supercup, and had five different scorers. With Mane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller and Tel all fighting for places in the front three or front four, coach Julian Nagelsmann has a surfeit of options at his disposal.

"Eintracht Frankfurt have plenty of firepower too. Filip Kostic is still in the building (although he has been strongly linked with Juventus and West Ham), World Cup winner Mario Götze is back from a spell in the Netherlands, Daichi Kamada has become an excellent creative influence, and centre-forward Lucas Alario is a proven performer in the Bundesliga with a point to prove after being edged out by Patrik Schick at Bayer Leverkusen. Randal Kolo Muani and Rafael Santos Borre are also attacking options for coach Oliver Glasner."

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: Eagles underrated on opening night

Crystal Palace 4.67/2 v Arsenal 1.8910/11, the Draw 3.8514/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Mark O'Haire says: "Crystal Palace have relished recent Premier League meetings with Arsenal; the Eagles have suffered a solitary reverse in their last eight such encounters (W2-D5-L1) and ran out cushy 3-0 winners when the two teams crossed swords at Selhurst Park last season.

"Crystal Palace ended last term in fine home form, unbeaten in six (W3-D3-L0), having kept a clean sheet in five of those fixtures - the Eagles last enjoyed a longer unbeaten home run in the top-flight back in 1992. Patrick Vieira's posse also relished entertaining the big guns here, holding Man City, as well as beating Tottenham and Man Utd at Selhurst.

"Arsenal 1.8910/11 suffered a humbling opening night defeat at Brentford 12 months ago, and the Gunners have been turned over in five of their past nine curtain-raisers. Mikel Arteta's troops fell to five losses at bottom-half sides last season and look much too short to support here considering they were chalked up as a 2.07 shot in this contest as recently as April."

Opta Number Crunch: History favours hosts Palace

Alex Boyes says: "Crystal Palace v Arsenal will be the fifth time in top-flight history the season has kicked off on a Friday night, with the home side winning on each of the previous four occasions - Arsenal 4-3 Leicester in 2017- 18, Man Utd 2-1 Leicester in 2018-19, Liverpool 4-1 Norwich in 2019-20 and Brentford 2-0 Arsenal last season."

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: A 9/1 Bet Builder to kick off the season

Andy Schooler says: "Let's start in the card markets. I'm always keen to side with Premier League new boys in the early weeks of the season as they adapt to a new style of play, especially if they arrive with a decent track record of troubling referees.

"That's the case with Palace's new defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who was carded eight times in 33 Ligue 1 starts last season, following on from eight in 30 in the previous campaign. He was the fourth most prolific tackler in France last season and finished in the top 25 for fouls committed.

"It's not hard to see him catching the eye of ref Anthony Taylor, a referee who was an above-average carder last season, showing 3.61 yellows per game, as well as five reds in total (only Michael Oliver sent more players off)."