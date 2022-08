Fireworks to kick off BL season

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Friday 05 August, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Linfield battled hard last night, and applied plenty of pressure against Swiss champions Zurich, but their 2-0 home defeat fell just short of what we needed. We'll swap Northern Ireland for a fiery Frankfurt tonight, because Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt are in action in the Bundesliga opener against the champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern have flexed their muscles in the transfer market, bringing in Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Rennes youngster Mathys Tel. Although legendary striker Robert Lewandowski has defected to Barcelona, there is a an argument to say that Bayern are now more fluid and less predictable in attack. Bayern put five goals past RB Leipzig last week in the DFL Supercup, and had five different scorers. With Mane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller and Tel all fighting for places in the front three or front four, coach Julian Nagelsmann has a surfeit of options at his disposal.

Eintracht Frankfurt have plenty of firepower too. Filip Kostic is still in the building (although he has been strongly linked with Juventus and West Ham), World Cup winner Mario Götze is back from a spell in the Netherlands, Daichi Kamada has become an excellent creative influence, and centre-forward Lucas Alario is a proven performer in the Bundesliga with a point to prove after being edged out by Patrik Schick at Bayer Leverkusen. Randal Kolo Muani and Rafael Santos Borre are also attacking options for coach Oliver Glasner.

Nagelsmann is a coach who is happy to take risks, and in a febrile atmosphere at Deutsche Bank Park, I think we'll see two teams play on the front foot in a really competitive game. It's a season opener, so we have little to go on, but I think Over 3.5 Goals is attractively priced at 2.01/1.