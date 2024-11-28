Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get involved on Saturday

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Saturday football tips and insight from our very own...

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

While QPR's away record is slightly stronger than their home form, they have been poor defensively. The R's have conceded at least 1xG in seven of eight matches on the road and at least 19 shots in four of their last five.

Finally, Rangers played on Wednesday night in Cardiff while Watford were at home on Tuesday night against Bristol City, collecting another victory. Back-to-back away days and their hosts have had an extra day's rest, all while Cifuentes is easing a number of players back into the team after injury.

The solace QPR have is that Watford are overperforming defensively - four goals conceded from over ten expected goals conceded. They have kept three clean sheets on the bounce but are due to concede at some point. Yet there is a lot stacked against them, meaning even a goal may not change the narrative for either side.

Recommended Bet Back Watford to win and both teams to score SBK 4.1

Ipswich come into this full of confidence following an unbeaten three game run including deservedly winning 2-1 at Spurs. That was actually their first win of the season but they've been very competitive and have actually only lost five matches - the same number as 6th placed Spurs - and they've only scored two fewer goals than opponents Forest.

Following his £15M move from Man City, 21 year-old striker Liam Delap has got off to a great start in his debut Premier League season with six goals already.

Sammie Szmodics's has made the step up from the Championship with three goals including at both Man City and Spurs, whilst Leif Davis now has 20 assists since the beginning of last season.

Forest have only won two games by more than one goal so backing Ipswich +0.75 makes sense. Forest winning by a single goal would still see us get half our stake back.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich +0.75 v Nottingham Forest EXC 1.98

Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and have kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions. They secured a nervy but extremely important 1-0 win over PSG on Tuesday in the Champions League, but against quality opposition there are still question marks about Bayern's high defensive line and their all-in style of play. They lost at Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League and were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

This will be a clash of elite goalscorers. Harry Kane has recently become the fastest player ever to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, reaching the mark in just 43 games. The previous record-holder was Erling Haaland, who did it in 50. He'll be up against Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, who netted 30 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last term, and already has 10 for his new club this time around.

I have no problem with Bayern being favourites here, but 1.76 is too short. Dortmund absolutely have the pace to threaten that high defensive line, and you have to respect the fact they have won every single home game they have played under Sahin. It's not a game that Bayern need to win (they are already nine points clear of the champions Bayer Leverkusen), and I'll lay them here at 1.76.

Recommended Bet Lay Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund EXC 1.76

