Football Bet of the Day: Fortuna favours the brave

Relegated duo to strike sparks

Fortuna Düsseldorf v Paderborn

Monday 04 January, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

There was Portuguese pain for our pal Tobias last night, as Boavista played out a goalless draw at Maritimo. That said, he still had a positive week, with four winners chalked up.

We'll kick off our first stint together in Germany, because there's an intriguing clash on the cards between Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn.

Both clubs were relegated from the top flight at the end of last season. Paderborn had been destined for the drop for most of the campaign, and their eventual demotion was no surprise. Fortuna's relegation story was full of acts of self-destruction, not least the limp performance that saw them suffer the drop by virtue of a 3-0 hammering at Union Berlin on the final day.

Coach Uwe Rösler kept his job, and is making a decent fist of life in the second tier. The recent DFB Cup exit at lowly Rot-Weiss Essen was embarrassing (Rösler oversaw a similar debacle at Saarbrücken last season), but in the league the carnival club has claimed four straight wins. Veteran striker Rouwen Hennings has found the net in three of those victories, and has seven league goals this term. Fortuna's last six competitive games have featured at least three goals, as have three of their last five home matches.

Paderborn showed what they can do in attack recently as they produced a stunning 3-2 win at high-flying Union Berlin, and they have plenty of attacking talent. Former Norwich striker Dennis Srbeny has ten goals in all competitions, and former Dortmund player Chris Führich has contributed five league goals from midfield. Five of their last nine competitive games have featured three goals or more.

Fortuna have been a lot more adventurous in attack recently, and I expect another exciting clash tonight. I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9420/21.