Football Bet of the Day: More back and forth for Boavista

Maritimo v Boavista

Sunday 15:00

In Scotland yesterday, Livingston went to Hibernian and won 3-0 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet. Across the two years of this week, we've won 4/6 bets and are looking to move further into the black in Portugal today.

Boavista are struggling in the Primeira Liga's bottom three, but only one team in the bottom half has scored more goals than them (12) through the first 11 rounds of the season. Vasco Seabra's men have found the net on 5/6 road trips so far, with both teams scoring in the same fraction.

Maritimo are seventh, despite conceding more goals (16) than anyone outside the bottom six. They have conceded in 3/5 home matches, with the same fraction delivering BTTS. The even money about BTTS today looks more than fair and we will take the layers up on that offer.