Football Bet of the Day: Hibernian headed for goals
Tobias Gourlay's gone north of the border in his quest for some Saturday afternoon entertainment
"Hibs have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 13/19 home games since Jack Ross took charge"
Hibernian v Livingston
Saturday 15:00
We're looking to kick-start 2021 in Scotland today, as sixth-placed Livingston travel to fourth-placed Hibernian in one of this afternoon's six Premiership matches. When these two met earlier this season, Hibs went to Livi and won 4-1. At a plump price, we're backing Over 2.5 Goals for their clash at Easter Road today.
Hibs have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 13/19 home games since Jack Ross took charge. Recently, their scoring record has been decent enough (at least one goal in 6/7) but they have struggled at the back, conceding twice in 5/7.
Under Gary Holt, Livingston have spread themselves evenly across the goals line, with 22/44 away games going Over 2.5 Goals. Six of their last nine have got to Over 2.5 Goals, with Livi scoring at least twice themselves in 6/9, while notching just a single clean sheet. The odds-against price on today's game going the same way looks generous and we'll happily accept it.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 1pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -1pts