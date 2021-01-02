Football Bet of the Day: Hibernian headed for goals

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Easter Road is the place to be in Scotland today

Tobias Gourlay's gone north of the border in his quest for some Saturday afternoon entertainment

"Hibs have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 13/19 home games since Jack Ross took charge"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.305/4 in Hibernian v Livingston

Hibernian v Livingston
Saturday 15:00

In Israel yesterday, Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla shut down Hapoel Umm Al Fahm and beat them 2-0.

We're looking to kick-start 2021 in Scotland today, as sixth-placed Livingston travel to fourth-placed Hibernian in one of this afternoon's six Premiership matches. When these two met earlier this season, Hibs went to Livi and won 4-1. At a plump price, we're backing Over 2.5 Goals for their clash at Easter Road today.

Hibs have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 13/19 home games since Jack Ross took charge. Recently, their scoring record has been decent enough (at least one goal in 6/7) but they have struggled at the back, conceding twice in 5/7.

Under Gary Holt, Livingston have spread themselves evenly across the goals line, with 22/44 away games going Over 2.5 Goals. Six of their last nine have got to Over 2.5 Goals, with Livi scoring at least twice themselves in 6/9, while notching just a single clean sheet. The odds-against price on today's game going the same way looks generous and we'll happily accept it.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 1pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -1pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.305/4 in Hibernian v Livingston

