Football Bet of the Day: Hapoel New Year!

Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla v Hapoel Umm Al Fahm

Friday 13:00

In Spain yesterday, Osasuna and Alaves delivered a happy finish to the old year as they drew 1-1 to land our even-money BTTS bet. Now we turn to Israel as we look to make a happy start to the new year.

Already in the current Liga Leumit campaign, Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla have travelled to Hapoel Umm Al Fahm and won 3-1. The pair meet this afternoon for the reverse fixture, which finished 2-1 in Beitar's favour last season. Once again, we like the even money available for both teams to score.

Last time out at Ness Ziona Stadium, Beitar lost 0-2 to the league leaders. But that's the only time in eight matches this season that they have failed to score at home. At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have conceded in 5/8, including all of their most recent three appearances.

Visiting Hapoel are an even W2-D4-L2 on the road this term. The outsiders for today's game have scored on each of their last three road trips and we fancy they can find a way through a shaky home defence.

Here's to BTTS and a very happy 2021.