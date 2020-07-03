Football Tips: The best bets this week from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

Outright Bets - Premier League Top Four Finish



Jake: "This is a really fascinating market. After this week's results, Leicester and Manchester United have flip-flopped in the betting. United are in to [1.49] while Leicester are out to [2.3].

"But Wolves are [4.4] and they're level on points with United. Nuno's men have only three tough games remaining - one of which is this weekend against Arsenal (see below) - and if they keep playing the way they are they could be a decent bet."

Leicester v Crystal Palace - Saturday

Mark: "Something has gone wrong for Leicester. It's four wins for them in 15 matches. Palace have little to play for, so they could rest and rotate, but I think they'll be motivated. I'd back Palace +1 on the Asian handicap at around [1.8]."

Wolves v Arsenal - Saturday

Jake: "This is a tough test for Arsenal. Wolves have been exceptional since the restart - three wins and three clean sheets. They look such a big price at nearly [2.4], an overreaction to Arsenal's couple of wins. I'd back Wolves to win or, if you want a bigger price, Wolves to win to nil.

Man Utd v Bournemouth - Saturday

Mark: "The signs are good for United who took apart Brighton in midweek. United have also had an extra day's rest ahead of this match against a struggling Bournemouth side. I'm backing United -1 on the Asian handicap and under 5.5 goals at [1.83] as a same game multiple."

Saturday's best bets

Jake: Wolves to win at [2.38]

Jason: Wolves to win at [2.38]

Mark: United -1 on the Asian handicap and under 5.5 goals at [1.83]

Newcastle v West Ham - Sunday

Jake: "West Ham still look vulnerable when beating Cheslea in midweek. Newcastle have shown that they've got the attacking talent to cause West Ham problems. Newcastle are over-priced at [2.7] when they should be about [2.4]."

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Sunday

Mark: Liverpool played on Thursday night and, if they've been on the beers since winning the title, this is a quick turnaround for them. They're playing one of the worst teams in the Premier League here and I'm going to back Liverpool -1.25 on the Asian handicap.

Tottenham v Everton - Monday

Jason: "I think you could do an early lay of Spurs at [2.14]. The one question mark would be Richarlison's fitness for Everton."

European Football

Mark: "In Parma v Fiorentina I'm backing Parma +0.25 @ [1.91]."

Jason: "In Espanyol v Leganes I'm backing the away side at [2.7]."

Jake: "I'm going to lay Barcelona at [1.23] against Villareal."



Outright Bets - Champions League

Mark: "When the tournament returns in August it will essentially be a one game knockout competition. For that reason, two outsiders stand out: Atalanta [17.0] and Atletico Madrid [15.0] who are firing in Italy and Spain respectively."

Jason: "I'd echo Mark's bet on Atalanta but the other I like it Napoli [65.0], who drew with Barcelona in their first leg in the last-16, and have been impressive in Serie A since the restart."

