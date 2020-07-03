Football Tips: The best bets this week from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolves celebrate scoring against Torino
Wolves feature heavily for our tipsters once again this week
On this week's Football...Only Bettor Kevin Hatchard is joined by Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe and Betfair's Jason Murphy to picks bets in the Premier League, European Leagues and Champions League...

"Two outsiders stand out in the Champions League outright betting: Atalanta [17.0] and Atletico Madrid [15.0]"

Outright Bets - Premier League Top Four Finish



Jake: "This is a really fascinating market. After this week's results, Leicester and Manchester United have flip-flopped in the betting. United are in to [1.49] while Leicester are out to [2.3].

"But Wolves are [4.4] and they're level on points with United. Nuno's men have only three tough games remaining - one of which is this weekend against Arsenal (see below) - and if they keep playing the way they are they could be a decent bet."

Leicester v Crystal Palace - Saturday

Mark: "Something has gone wrong for Leicester. It's four wins for them in 15 matches. Palace have little to play for, so they could rest and rotate, but I think they'll be motivated. I'd back Palace +1 on the Asian handicap at around [1.8]."

Wolves v Arsenal - Saturday

Jake: "This is a tough test for Arsenal. Wolves have been exceptional since the restart - three wins and three clean sheets. They look such a big price at nearly [2.4], an overreaction to Arsenal's couple of wins. I'd back Wolves to win or, if you want a bigger price, Wolves to win to nil.

Man Utd v Bournemouth - Saturday

Mark: "The signs are good for United who took apart Brighton in midweek. United have also had an extra day's rest ahead of this match against a struggling Bournemouth side. I'm backing United -1 on the Asian handicap and under 5.5 goals at [1.83] as a same game multiple."

Saturday's best bets

Jake: Wolves to win at [2.38]
Jason: Wolves to win at [2.38]
Mark: United -1 on the Asian handicap and under 5.5 goals at [1.83]

Newcastle v West Ham - Sunday

Jake: "West Ham still look vulnerable when beating Cheslea in midweek. Newcastle have shown that they've got the attacking talent to cause West Ham problems. Newcastle are over-priced at [2.7] when they should be about [2.4]."

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Sunday

Mark: Liverpool played on Thursday night and, if they've been on the beers since winning the title, this is a quick turnaround for them. They're playing one of the worst teams in the Premier League here and I'm going to back Liverpool -1.25 on the Asian handicap.

Tottenham v Everton - Monday

Jason: "I think you could do an early lay of Spurs at [2.14]. The one question mark would be Richarlison's fitness for Everton."

European Football

Mark: "In Parma v Fiorentina I'm backing Parma +0.25 @ [1.91]."

Jason: "In Espanyol v Leganes I'm backing the away side at [2.7]."

Jake: "I'm going to lay Barcelona at [1.23] against Villareal."


Outright Bets - Champions League

Mark: "When the tournament returns in August it will essentially be a one game knockout competition. For that reason, two outsiders stand out: Atalanta [17.0] and Atletico Madrid [15.0] who are firing in Italy and Spain respectively."

Jason: "I'd echo Mark's bet on Atalanta but the other I like it Napoli [65.0], who drew with Barcelona in their first leg in the last-16, and have been impressive in Serie A since the restart."

Listen to the podcast to find out what this week's treble is and if it can come in three weeks running....

Podcast Battle Bets

Kevin: Over 3.5 Goals in Cagliari v Atalanta at [2.25]
Jake: Wolves at [2.3] v Arsenal
Mark: St Gallen to win and over 1.5 goals [1.91] v Sion

