Football Tips: Midweek bets for Premier League, Championship and European leagues

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW13

Infogol use the expected goals data to make score predictions for every match in Gameweek 13, across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

They say: "If Spurs allow this Liverpool team to dominate possession and territory, then I think the Reds will get the three points. Infogol gives Klopp's side a 62% chance of winning, with over 2.5 a 63% chance - 2-1."

Liverpool v Tottenham: Top-two clash to be tense and tight

The highlight of Premier League GW13 takes place at Anfield when top two Liverpool and Spurs meet on Wednesday night.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Jose Mourinho will respect Liverpool's Anfield record, and he will take few risks here. Tottenham's games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all featured fewer than three goals."

Midweek Championship Tips: Entertaining 90 minutes expected at Oakwell

Championship expert Jack Critchley previews the pick of the midweek fixtures and predicts goals at Oakwell when Barnsley host Preston.

He says: "With 13 goals in Preston's last three away games, we can expect plenty of chances at both ends, and at 2.021/1 on the Exchange, Over 2.5 Goals looks the best option."

La Liga Midweek Tips: Sociedad to frustrate Barca

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in action in midweek and Dan Fitch is expecting differing fortunes for the big two in Spain.

He says: "Barcelona are still winning a lot of their home games, but when you look at their results against better teams, then it's far from convincing."

Serie A Tips: Don't fall for Fiorentina amid midweek thrillers

Dave Farrar predicts plenty of goals on Tuesday and Wednesday and his best bet is Sassuolo getting the better of awful Fiorentina.

He says: "So the best defence in Europe heads to a team that has scored 11 goals so far in 11 Serie A games, and we can back the visitors at 3.02/1? I like the sound of that."

Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture

Infogol's Tom Victor provides Bundesliga result and scoreline predictions for Gameweek 12 in the German top flight.

Tom says: "Dortmund won this fixture last season and Infogol gives them a 63% chance of repeating the trick this time around as their new man in the dugout attempts to get a response from his squad."

Ligue 1 Midweek Tips: Rampant Lille to underline title credentials

Christophe Galtier's table-toppers are the main selection during a full programme of matches in France's top flight on Wednesday night. James Eastham picks out the best bets.

He says: "Lille moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table last weekend and there's increasing evidence that Christophe Galtier's side ought to be seen as genuine title contenders."