Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW12

Gladbach to rebound with win in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tuesday, 17:30

The high of Borussia Mönchengladbach's Champions League progress was punctured by a weekend draw with Hertha Berlin, but they had the better chances and could easily have won on another day. A similar display in Frankfurt could well produce a different outcome, and Infogol anticipates a victory for Marco Rose's side against out-of-form Eintracht.

Back the 1-2 @ 11.0010/1

Hertha to build on point at Borussia-Park

Hertha Berlin v Mainz

Tuesday, 19:30

After coming within 20 minutes of an unlikely win at Gladbach, Hertha are back on home turf as they take on a side attempting to rebound from two damaging defeats. Mainz had the measure of both Köln and Arminia Bielefeld in their last two outings, only to lose both, and the loss predicted by Infogol's model would leave them in deep trouble.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Stuttgart to kick on after sensational weekend win

Stuttgart v Union Berlin

Tuesday, 19:30

Stuttgart's 5-1 win in Dortmund was undoubtedly the result of the weekend, but Union also gave a good account of themselves in a draw with Bayern Munich. These two teams are neck-and-neck in the Bundesliga, but Pellegrino Matarazzo's hosts have the edge on home soil after dominating at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.809/1

Terzić to begin Dortmund stint with a win

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, 19:30

That defeat to Stuttgart spelled the end for Lucien Favre, with the former Dortmund boss replaced by interim head coach Edin Terzić for the trip to Bremen. The visitors won the corresponding fixture last season, and Infogol gives them a 63% chance of repeating the trick this time around as the new man in the dugout attempts to get a response from his squad.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Schalke to end long wait for victory

Schalke v Freiburg

Wednesday, 17:30

Schalke were just minutes away from ending their long winless run in Augsburg, only for Marco Richter to strike in stoppage time. Manuel Baum's men will now need to quickly pick themselves back up for a winnable game against a Freiburg side which took its chances to beat Arminia. Infogol gives the hosts a slight edge, and backs both teams to find the net.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.50

Augsburg to climb into top half

Arminia Bielefeld v Augsburg

Wednesday, 19:30

Arminia remain in the danger zone, and a lack of goals continues to hurt Uwe Neuhaus' side. They have the lowest xGF in the league, and the joint-lowest total for actual goals, prompting Infogol to give Augsburg the upper hand. Victory for the visitors has the potential to let them close in on the top six, depending on results elsewhere, and they have the potential to pick up three points and a rare clean sheet.

Back the 0-2 @ 13.50

Wolfsburg's unbeaten run to end in Munich

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg

Wednesday, 19:30

Wolfsburg's weekend win took them within three points of Bayern Munich, and prolonged their unbeaten run to 11 games, but that impressive start to the season may well end at the Allianz Arena. The champions showed resolve to come back and rescue a point away to Union Berlin, and their squad depth could serve them well during a second game in less than a week.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Leverkusen to stay top with away win

Köln v Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday, 19:30

Bayer Leverkusen came through a pressure situation to brush past Hoffenheim on Sunday, going top in the process. It won't be easy for Peter Bosz's men to stay there, but they have the goods to get the upper hand over a Köln side who haven't been at their best since beating Bayer at RheinEnergieStadion this time last year.

Back the 1-2 @ 8.808/1

Leipzig to come through Hoffenheim test

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Wednesday, 19:30

With the top two facing off this coming weekend, Leipzig know they have a decent chance of going into the winter break atop the Bundesliga with two wins from their games. Julian Nagelsmann's side won't have it all their own way, with their away form not a patch on a perfect home record, but Infogol's model backs them to emerge victorious against a Hoffenheim side whose weaknesses were laid bare in Leverkusen.

Back the 1-2 @ 8.808/1

