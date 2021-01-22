Football Tips: Best bets this weekend for FA Cup and European leagues

Chorley v Wolves: Part-timers can push PL stars

Giant-killers Chorley welcome Premier League Wolves to Victory Park on Friday night and Jonno Turner previews a fascinating Cup clash.

He says: "Wolves have kept just a single clean sheet in 13 outings - and could be punished by a confident Chorley side with nothing to lose."

Southampton v Arsenal: Duo can blast Gunners into round five

Arsenal have a superb record in the FA Cup and they can march on with victory at Southampton, according to match previewer Dave Tindall.

He says: "Emile Smith Rowe has been a real hit in recent games and the No.32 has netted twice in his last nine matches, the latest in the FA Cup."

Saturday FA Cup Tips: Back another narrow win for West Ham

Dan Fitch previews the Saturday 3pm kick offs in the FA Cup fourth round and fancies West Ham to come through a competitive match with Doncaster.

He says: "Now unbeaten in six (W4 D2), West Ham should have too much for Doncaster, but it could be tight."

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City: Robins to be routed

Cheltenham Town have hit a rough patch of form and Kevin Hatchard expects on-form Manchester City to show them no mercy in the FA Cup.

He says: "Cheltenham aren't winning games or even scoring many goals, while Manchester City have won nine in a row, and swept aside Birmingham 3-0 in the third round."

Bundesliga Betting: Attractive sides set to Streich

Next Kevin highlights the pick of the fixtures in Germany's top flight this weekend, including a mention for Freiburg and their inspirational coach as they face Stuttgart on Betfair Live Video.

He says: "Both of these teams have seen more than half of their league games feature at least four goals, and they played out a five-goal thriller on Matchday One."

Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW19

It's been an entertaining season in Serie A - as viewers of Betfair Live Video know - and the excitement should continue in GW19 as Infogol provide score bets for every match.

They say: Infogol's model has little to choose between Benevento and Torino, but the visitors have been better in xG terms than their 13 points from 18 games suggest and are slight favourites at Ciro Vigorito.

La Liga Tips: The pick of the action from Spain's top flight

Dan Fitch discusses the matches featuring Barcelona, Real Madrid and table-toppers Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend and recommends his best bets.

He says: Four of Valenica's last five games have seen less than three goals scored and you can back an Atletico win and under 2.5 goals at 3.211/5.

He says: Four of Valenica's last five games have seen less than three goals scored and you can back an Atletico win and under 2.5 goals at 3.211/5.

Ligue 1 Tips: Lyon to claim derby prize

Going into Sunday night's televised showdown - which you can watch on Betfair Live Video - everything is stacked in favour of Rudi Garcia's Lyon players, according to James Eastham.

He says: "With eight wins and two draws from 10 outings before last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Metz, Rudi Garcia's players will be keen to show that the unexpected setback was a blip."