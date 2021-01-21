Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW19

Torino to claim narrow away win under Nicola

Benevento v Torino

Friday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Torino are the latest Serie A side to change managers, with Davide Nicola replacing Marco Giampaolo at the helm, and the new boss has a chance to get off to a winning start away to Benevento. Infogol's model has little to choose between the two teams, but the visitors have been better in xG terms than their 13 points from 18 games suggest and are slight favourites at Ciro Vigorito.

Roma to get instant revenge on Spezia

Roma v Spezia

Saturday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Roma had a nightmare against Spezia in their midweek Coppa Italia tie, losing 4-2 after extra-time and ending the game with nine men, but Paulo Fonseca's side have a chance to right that wrong immediately at the Olimpico. The Giallorossi are unbeaten at home in the league in their last 13, stretching back to last season, and Infogol gives them a 78% chance of victory in another high-scoring game.

Milan to pass tough test against Atalanta

AC Milan v Atalanta

Saturday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Despite spurning a chance to enter the top four, Atalanta are tough opponents for anyone and league-leaders Milan are no different. The hosts are narrow favourites against a team which finished 12 points above them last term, and victory at the San Siro against nine-game unbeaten opponents will reinforce the Rossoneri's status as serious title contenders by keeping them top at the halfway point of the season.

Udinese's winless run to stretch to nine games

Udinese v Inter Milan

Saturday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Udinese's season has been characterised by a failure to convert chances, with 20 goals from 27.5 xGF, and eight winless Serie A games emphasises the extent of the problem. Eight looks set to become nine as they host high-flying Inter, who won 2-0 at Friuli last season and last conceded a league goal to the team from Udine in December 2017.

Fiorentina to offer instant response after Napoli thrashing

Fiorentina v Crotone

Saturday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Fiorentina couldn't have asked for a better fixture after suffering back-to-back defeats, the second of which saw them concede six away to Napoli. Visitors Crotone earned an important win over Benevento last week to stay in touching distance of safety, but an away return of two points and 1.7 xGA per game explains why the strugglers are not expected to take anything from their trip to Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Juve to keep pressure on Champions League spots

Juventus v Bologna

Sunday, 11:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Juventus can't have too many complaints with the scoreline after failing to cause Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović too many problems in last week's 2-0 defeat, a result which put their title defence in serious doubt. They should be comfortable at home to Bologna, though, despite the visitors picking up a victory over Verona in their last game and averaging 1.41 xGF on the road.

Cagliari to suffer sixth straight league loss

Genoa v Cagliari

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Cagliari haven't won in any competition since November, and a spirited performance in Monday's defeat to Milan won't be much consolation to manager Eusebio Di Francesco. The Sardinian side travel to Genoa, to face opponents coming off a valuable draw with Atalanta, and Infogol's model backs the hosts to repeat last season's home success to potentially plunge the visitors into the bottom three.

Napoli to dig out a victory on the road

Verona v Napoli

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Napoli's six goals against Fiorentina last weekend came from just 2.09 xGF, but even if heavy victories aren't sustainable they should have enough to get past Verona. Ivan Jurić's hosts haven't always convinced in front of goal this term, averaging 1.43 xGF at home and 1.11 away, while their visitors can ride the league's best away xGA record to victory at Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Lazio to follow derby success with another win

Lazio v Sassuolo

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After limiting Roma to one shot on target and taking their own chances, Lazio breathed new life into their season with a 3-0 win over their neighbours and have a chance to enter the top four for the first time this season. Visitors Sassuolo are averaging 1.98 xGA on the road, and may struggle to keep Simone Inzaghi's team quiet despite the two teams being separated by just a point before kick-off.

D'Aversa to lead Parma out of bottom three

Parma v Sampdoria

Sunday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Parma boss Roberto D'Aversa got his first point since returning to Ennio Tardini, and was a minute away from taking all three before Filip Djuričić's late penalty for Sassuolo. Despite that frustration, Infogol's model makes the Gialloblu slight favourites to claim a third league win of the season and the first on home soil since October as they go up against one of the division's worst away xGA defences in the form of Sampdoria.

***