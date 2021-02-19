Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and more

Wolves v Leeds: Bank on early goal when entertainers play

There is normally a quick goal when Leeds play and Dan Fitch has his money on that trend continuing against Wolves, as he previews their Friday night Premier League clash.

He says: "In each of Leeds' last six Premier League games, there has been at least one goal scored within the first 20 minutes."

Liverpool v Everton: Back Reds to earn derby day spoils

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton lock horns at Anfield on Saturday evening. Mark O'Haire has scoured the Betfair odds for the best bets.

He says: "Liverpool's dominance in this fixture is no secret and the Reds arrive at Anfield unbeaten in their last 23 meetings against Everton across all competitions (W11-D12-L0)."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW25

Jake Osgathorpe once again uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scorelines of every match in the Premier League's GW25.

He says: "City have won 12 straight in the league, with their process over that time simply staggering at both ends of the pitch (2.2 xGF, 0.5 xGA pg). It appears that there is no stopping Pep's side, and now they have Kevin De Bruyne back in the fold after an injury lay off."

Southampton v Chelsea: Romeu to leave calling card on old club

Oriol Romeu looks good for a card against his old club when Southampton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, according to Andy Schooler.

He says: "Romeu has been carded in seven of 12 appearances against his old team - and one of those was a four-minute cameo."

Premier League Tactical Preview: West Ham and Everton to bloody rivals' noses

Alex Keble assesses the tactical battles in the weekend's Premier League games, predicting that West Ham will beat Tottenham, while Arsenal will prove a surprisingly difficult challenge for Man City.

He says: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to drift out to the left flank, which means he will occupy those spaces between Stones and Dias, offering Arsenal a counter-attacking outlet that may end up defining the game."

Serie A Tips: Decisive Milan Derby and Napoli sliding

Dave Farrar predicts the Derby della Madonnina could well create clear daylight between the Milan clubs fighting for the Scudetto, while Napoli can crumble against Atalanta again. All matches are on Betfair Live Video.

He says: "Inter know that Sunday night is their chance to put clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack, and they are priced at 2.1211/10 to do just that."

La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW24

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions as Barcelona face the last team to beat them in the league. All matches are on Betfair Live Video.

He says: If Ronald Koeman can get his team firing again, they should have no trouble avenging that 2-1 defeat at Ramón de Carranza, with Infogol's model giving the Catalan club a 76% chance of success.

Bundesliga Betting: Eagles to open up title race

After making a profit from each of the last two matchdays German football expert Kevin Hatchard is back with three more Bundesliga picks. All matches are on Betfair Live Video.

He says: "Eintracht are unbeaten at home, they haven't lost anywhere in the league since mid-December, and they've only lost twice in the Bundesliga all season."

Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to see off title pretenders in Sunday night thriller

After three winners from four selections last weekend James Eastham makes the smart selections on the latest fixtures in France's top flight.

He says: "Dijon's 2-0 home defeat to Nimes last weekend left them seven points from safety. After the game Dijon manager David Linares admitted that the players were broken in the dressing-room."