Wolves v Leeds: Bank on early goal when entertainers play

Wolves 2.6213/8 v Leeds 2.982/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Friday 19 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Wolves lack teeth

Wolves can move above Leeds and up to eleventh in the Premier League, if they win this match on Friday night.

This campaign has been something of a comedown for a club that finished seventh in both of their previous two seasons since returning to the Premier League. Last season they also enjoyed a lengthy run in the Europa League, but the club's period of progress under the ownership of Fosun International now looks likely to come to an end.

The loss of Raul Jimenez with a fractured skull back in November, has hit them hard, coming not long after Wolves had sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool. A side that specialised in narrow victories, have been on the wrong end of too many narrow defeats. On Sunday they claimed a much needed 2-1 win at Southampton, but those goals were only their fourth from their last six games across all competitions.

Jimenez is still out for Wolves, along with Willy Boly and Daniel Podence, who also have injuries.

Leeds always entertain

Leeds are following in the footsteps of Wolves, having made a successful return to the Premier League.

Both are big clubs who have flourished again under foreign ownership. A difference between them is their methodology on the pitch. While Wolves have always been pragmatic under Nuno, Leeds are arguably the most entertaining side in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds were poor in their 4-2 defeat at Arsenal last weekend, but the match remained an absorbing spectacle. A fanbase of such size will expect further progress over time. Yet for now, a comfortable mid-table position and regular defeats will be tolerated, in large part due to the entertainment that Bielsa's side provide.

Bielsa will definitely be without Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Adam Forshaw and Ian Poveda for the trip to Wolves. Also likely to be out are Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.

Either side could win, draw unlikely

Wolves are the 2.6213/8 favourites, with Leeds not far behind at 2.982/1 and the draw at 3.55/2.

It's a tough one to predict. Wolves are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games (W2 D1), but Leeds are capable of beating anyone on their day. The one thing that Leeds rarely do is draw. They have gone 14 games now in the Premier League without a stalemate (W7 D7). Though the odds of 1.384/11 for a Wolves or Leeds win in the Double Chance market are too short to recommend, it does seem likely to land.

Goals flow quickly when Leeds play

As discussed, goals do not come easily for Wolves, but Leeds do have a habit of giving them away rather easily. Four of their last five matches have seen both teams score, which can be backed at 1.768/11. Over 2.5 goals has also landed in four of those games, which is available at the bigger price of 1.9520/21.

You don't have to wait long for a goal when Leeds play. In each of their last six Premier League games, there has been at least one goal scored within the first 20 minutes. In the Time of First Goal market, it could be worth backing both 1-10 at 4.57/2 and 11-20 at 5.04/1.

