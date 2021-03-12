Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League and more this weekend

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW29

For Premier League Gameweek 29 Sporting Life's Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scores of each match.

He says: "In their last four league games they have averaged 2.0 xGF per game, and it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho sets Tottenham up to attack again here."

What The Stats Say: Tips and Opta stats for every match

According to Opta's xG stats, Liverpool should be scoring a lot more goals, but Dan Fitch doesn't see that changing against Wolves, as he gives his statistical Premier League predictions.

He says: "Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots in open play in the Premier League, with these efforts at goal seeing an xG value of 6.7, meaning Liverpool would have been expected to score almost seven goals."

Newcastle v Aston Villa: Backing a Friday night flop is the likely route to profit

Newcastle host Aston Villa on Friday night and Simon Mail is not expecting a high-scoring contest at St James' Park.

He says: "The last 10 clashes between Newcastle and Aston Villa have all produced under three goals."

Leeds v Chelsea: Tuchel's well-drilled Blues can triumph again

Chelsea are flying under new boss Thomas Tuchel and they can take victory over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, according to Dave Tindall.

He says: "The England star has scored in each of Chelsea's last three Premier League away games and in four of the last five."

Fulham vs Manchester City: Citizens can seal narrow success

Table-toppers Manchester City can extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 17 points when they visit Fulham on Saturday. Mark O'Haire shares his best bet.

He says: "The Citizens have lost just once on the road in the Premier League all season (W9-D3-L1) and head to the capital with a formidable W16-D3-L0 return when taking on teams in eighth and below."

Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW27

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides result and scoreline predictions from Serie A as Milan aim to stay in title contention.

He says: "Stefano Pioli's side given a 42% chance of a victory which would make it five unbeaten against Napoli in Serie A."

Bundesliga Betting: Sad Schalke to lose again

After posting a profit last weekend with two odds-against winners from four selections, Kevin Hatchard's back with three more Bundesliga picks.

He says: "Schalke have lost 14 of their 24 league games by a margin of at least two goals, and they have lost their last three competitive meetings with Wolfsburg."

La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW27

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions ahead of derbies in Valencia and Seville.

He says: Real Betis are coming off four straight wins, averaging 0.71 xGA per game in the process, but a stingy home defence can - per Infogol's model - prevent the visitors closing the gap between the sides to three points.

Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to cruise to victory as title battle takes centre stage

A capital win is on the cards while goals in other games are the smart bet in France's top flight, writes James Eastham.

He says: "The statistics are on your side with this selection: 16 of Lorient's 28 matches and 18 of Nice's 28 matches (61% in total) have had 2.5 Goals this season."