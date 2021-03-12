Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League and more this weekend

English Premier League: Arsenal v Tottenham (Match Odds)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 4.30pm
Get our football experts' best bets for this weekend in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and more...
Wolves are not an easy team to score against and under 2.5 goals looks generous at 1.9210/11 when they host Liverpool.
Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW29
For Premier League Gameweek 29 Sporting Life's Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scores of each match.
He says: "In their last four league games they have averaged 2.0 xGF per game, and it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho sets Tottenham up to attack again here."
Back the 1-1 @ 7.06/1 in Arsenal v Tottenham
What The Stats Say: Tips and Opta stats for every match
According to Opta's xG stats, Liverpool should be scoring a lot more goals, but Dan Fitch doesn't see that changing against Wolves, as he gives his statistical Premier League predictions.
He says: "Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots in open play in the Premier League, with these efforts at goal seeing an xG value of 6.7, meaning Liverpool would have been expected to score almost seven goals."
Wolves are not an easy team to score against and under 2.5 goals looks generous at 1.9210/11.
Newcastle v Aston Villa: Backing a Friday night flop is the likely route to profit
Newcastle host Aston Villa on Friday night and Simon Mail is not expecting a high-scoring contest at St James' Park.
He says: "The last 10 clashes between Newcastle and Aston Villa have all produced under three goals."
Back under 2.5 goals at 1.814/5
Leeds v Chelsea: Tuchel's well-drilled Blues can triumph again
Chelsea are flying under new boss Thomas Tuchel and they can take victory over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, according to Dave Tindall.
He says: "The England star has scored in each of Chelsea's last three Premier League away games and in four of the last five."
1pt Mason Mount to score and Chelsea to win on Same Game Multi at approx 5.04/1
Fulham vs Manchester City: Citizens can seal narrow success
Table-toppers Manchester City can extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 17 points when they visit Fulham on Saturday. Mark O'Haire shares his best bet.
He says: "The Citizens have lost just once on the road in the Premier League all season (W9-D3-L1) and head to the capital with a formidable W16-D3-L0 return when taking on teams in eighth and below."
Back Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.8810/11
Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW27
Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides result and scoreline predictions from Serie A as Milan aim to stay in title contention.
He says: "Stefano Pioli's side given a 42% chance of a victory which would make it five unbeaten against Napoli in Serie A."
Back the 2-1 @ 9.809/1 in Milan v Napoli
Bundesliga Betting: Sad Schalke to lose again
After posting a profit last weekend with two odds-against winners from four selections, Kevin Hatchard's back with three more Bundesliga picks.
He says: "Schalke have lost 14 of their 24 league games by a margin of at least two goals, and they have lost their last three competitive meetings with Wolfsburg."
Back Wolfsburg -1.5 on the Asian Handicap v Schalke at 2.01/1
La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW27
Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions ahead of derbies in Valencia and Seville.
He says: Real Betis are coming off four straight wins, averaging 0.71 xGA per game in the process, but a stingy home defence can - per Infogol's model - prevent the visitors closing the gap between the sides to three points.
Back the 2-0 @ 9.6017/2 in Sevilla v Real Betis
Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to cruise to victory as title battle takes centre stage
A capital win is on the cards while goals in other games are the smart bet in France's top flight, writes James Eastham.
He says: "The statistics are on your side with this selection: 16 of Lorient's 28 matches and 18 of Nice's 28 matches (61% in total) have had 2.5 Goals this season."
Back Lorient vs Nice Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.111/10
