Football Tips: Best bets for midweek Premier League matches

Wolves v Everton: Toffees to continue away run with Molineux win

Wolves host Everton on Tuesday night and Simon Mail thinks the visitors are an appealing price to continue their progress this season.

He says: "Everton actually have a better record away this season than at home, with five victories in the league, and they are bidding to win their third successive match on the road."

Sheffield United v Newcastle: Magpies worth chancing against blunt Blades

Steve Rawlings previews Sheffield United's home match against Newcastle as the Blades try to win for the first time in six months.

He says: "This is a tough match to call but given the Blades have lost 18 of their last 20 in the Premier League, odds of 3.39/4 about the visitors looks worth chancing."

Burnley v Manchester United: Portuguese maestro to make his mark

Manchester United can go clear at the top of the Premier League if they beat Burnley on Tuesday night. Mark O'Hare previews and backs a certain Portuguese midfielder to play a pivotal role.

Mark says: "The Red Devils have dropped just four points in their last 10 Premier League outings (W8-D2-L0) to head all the respective form tables, and could move three points clear at the summit with another victory here."

Premier League Treble: Fixtures to deliver goals at 13/2

It's all about goals for Paul Robinson and his midweek Premier League Treble, as he believes that Both Teams To Score backers will be rubbing their hands together.

He says: "Spurs have kept three clean sheets on the bounce, but two of those came in cup competitions against lower league opposition. They conceded twice against Leicester here recently, and it's just three clean sheets in eight home matches this term."

Premier League Tactical Preview: Digne versus Traore and other key battles

Alex Keble picks out four key tactical battles from the midweek matches and says that Fulham can hold Spurs, while both Manchester clubs will record big wins.

He says: "Brighton haven't won any of their last nine games in all competitions, even drawing at home to Newport County in the FA Cup."

What The Stats Say: Opta shows value method to back another Arsenal win

Dan Fitch thinks that Arsenal will concede against Crystal Palace but ultimately win, as he uses Opta statistics to pick six bets for the midweek Premier League fixtures.

He says: "Arsenal have conceded at least once in each of their last 11 Premier League home games - they last had a longer run without a home clean sheet between October 1983 and August 1984 (18 games)."

Tottenham v Fulham: London derby to be tense and tight

Improving Fulham can make life tricky for Tottenham in this rearranged contest, and can keep the score down, writes Kevin Hatchard.

He says: "Fulham have tightened up considerably, and their last six competitive games have featured fewer than three goals."