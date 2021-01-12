Premier League Treble: Motley crew of fixtures to deliver goals, goals, goals at 13/2

Brighton to score at City

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Brighton @ 23/20 - KO 18:30 GMT (Wed)

The Citizens are on a roll with six straight wins in all competitions, but they are still without a few key players, have had a lot of games lately, and I think that will lead to them conceding against the Seagulls.

Graham Potter's side play some good football now, even if it isn't resulting in victories. They scored twice at West Ham on their latest away outing in the Premier League, and they have found the net in six of their eight on the road.

Understudies to net in North London

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Fulham @ 20/23 - KO 20:15 GMT (Wed)

Fulham are the team who have stepped into the breach left by Aston Villa, and while they won't have had the ideal preparation, I can definitely see them scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Scott Parker's men are actually unbeaten in five in all competitions - all of which were draws after 90 minutes. Their improvement has been at the back, as they have definitely tightened up defensively, but they have also looked a bit better going forward too.

Spurs have kept three clean sheets on the bounce, but two of those came in cup competitions against lower league opposition. They conceded twice against Leicester here recently, and it's just three clean sheets in eight home matches this term.

No clean sheet for Arteta

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT (Thurs)

If we talk about streaky teams, both Arsenal and Crystal Palace fall under their category.

The Gunners are on a hot streak at present, winning their last four games - scoring 10 goals in the process. They kept three clean sheets during that period, but they are more than capable of throwing in a terrible defensive performance.

This kind of game might suit Palace, as they counter-attack very well, and seem to perform well against better opposition. They have won just one of their last six in the league, but I fancy them to get at least one goal against this Arsenal defence.

