European Super League: Odds-on that the 'Dirty Dozen' all quit by midnight

English football's 'big six' have all withdrawn from the European Super League and the remaining clubs, from Italy and Spain, are 5/6 to be out by midnight.

Plans for the breakaway lead enraged fans, football's authorities and national governments, when they were announced on Sunday and by Wednesday morning - after Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had pulled out - the project looked dead.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to pull out today as are AC Milan, Inter and Juventus.

Former-Barca legend and Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo today called the Super League 'absurd'.

Where do 'big six' go from here?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was reportedly unhappy that he was kept in the dark about the plan until the news broke. He previously spoke out against a potential super league and will not have appreciated having to face the press before Liverpool's match at Leeds on Monday.

Has irreparable damage been done to Klopp's relationship with his employers? He is as short as 6/4 to leave Anfield before the start of next season - an unthinkable price a year ago.

On Tuesday, Klopp and Pep Guardiola both criticised plans for an American-style competition, that would not involve promotion or relegation, and players expressed their views known on social media:

In the clubs' boardrooms there are doubts about the futures of leading figures, as owners, majority shareholders and presidents had bet their futures on the Super League.

It has already been reported that Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward will leave at the end of this year.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy, who was criticised by Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov over the sacking of Jose Mourinho, is 4/1 to leave the club by June.

Florentino Perez, who defended the plan on Tuesday and is arguably its figurehead, is 7/4 to step down as Real Madrid president before May.

Stan Korenke is 5/1 to sell his majority stake in Arsenal this year while the reviled Glazer family are 13/2 to sell up and leave Manchester United.