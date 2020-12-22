To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Dynamo in charged contest

Dynamo Dresden players celebrate
Dynamo Dresden have been celebrating a lot recently

After kicking off the week with a winner, Kev's sticking with Germany.

"Ten of Darmstadt's 13 league games have featured three goals or more, while in-form Dynamo have seen eight of their last ten matches contain at least three goals."

Back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.84/5

Cup clash to entertain

Dynamo Dresden v Darmstadt
Tuesday 22 December, 19:45

We had German joy to kick off the week, as Hamburg snatched a late winner in a 2-1 success at Karlsruhe. We used HSV striker Simon Terodde as our poster boy for last night's game, and he duly bagged the decisive goal for his team and for us.

Seeing as the current theme in the news is a lack of freedom to travel, we'll stay put, but we'll head to the east of the country. 3.Liga leaders Dynamo Dresden are up against second-tier side Darmstadt in the second round of the German Cup, and I fancy goals.

Dynamo suffered the indignity of relegation from the second tier last season, as a COVID-19 outbreak at the club gave them a punishing schedule that they simply couldn't deal with. They have responded very well to that disappointment, building a seven-point lead at the top of the third level of German football. They have smashed in 30 goals in 17 league games, and although they have the best defensive record in the division, they have still leaked 15 goals. It won't surprise you to learn that 10 of those 17 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, including eight of the last ten.

Darmstadt are in mid-table in the second division, but their 13 games have featured a whopping 48 goals so far, with 25 scored and 23 conceded. Ten of those 13 games have featured three goals or more, and an Over 3.5 Goals bet has landed eight times.

Over 2.5 Goals is trading at 1.84/5 here, and that seems an attractive price.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 180
Points Returned: 164.54
P/L: -15.46 points

Recommended bets

