Football Bet of the Day: Dynamo in charged contest

Cup clash to entertain

Dynamo Dresden v Darmstadt

Tuesday 22 December, 19:45

We had German joy to kick off the week, as Hamburg snatched a late winner in a 2-1 success at Karlsruhe. We used HSV striker Simon Terodde as our poster boy for last night's game, and he duly bagged the decisive goal for his team and for us.

Seeing as the current theme in the news is a lack of freedom to travel, we'll stay put, but we'll head to the east of the country. 3.Liga leaders Dynamo Dresden are up against second-tier side Darmstadt in the second round of the German Cup, and I fancy goals.

Dynamo suffered the indignity of relegation from the second tier last season, as a COVID-19 outbreak at the club gave them a punishing schedule that they simply couldn't deal with. They have responded very well to that disappointment, building a seven-point lead at the top of the third level of German football. They have smashed in 30 goals in 17 league games, and although they have the best defensive record in the division, they have still leaked 15 goals. It won't surprise you to learn that 10 of those 17 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, including eight of the last ten.

Darmstadt are in mid-table in the second division, but their 13 games have featured a whopping 48 goals so far, with 25 scored and 23 conceded. Ten of those 13 games have featured three goals or more, and an Over 3.5 Goals bet has landed eight times.

Over 2.5 Goals is trading at 1.84/5 here, and that seems an attractive price.