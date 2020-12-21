Football Bet of The Day: It'll be wild at the Wildparkstadion

Goals galore in Germany

Karlsruhe v Hamburg

Monday 21 December, 19:30

It was a rollercoaster ride, involving a red card after ten minutes and a collapse from 2-0 up, and Flamengo fell short against Bahia last night to give Tobias a disappointing end to the week. He can now take a well-deserved Christmas break.

We'll kick off the festive week with a trip to Germany, because Karlsruhe and Hamburg are set to lock horns in the second tier, and I suspect we'll see plenty of goals.

Promotion-chasing Hamburg made a brilliant start to the campaign under new boss Daniel Thioune, but they had a serious wobble last month, before recovering with back-to-back wins. Second-tier specialist Simon Terodde scored twice in last weekend's 4-0 win over Sandhausen, taking his season tally to 13 goals in 12 games. Ten of Hamburg's 13 competitive games this term have featured at least three goals, and their hopes of keeping a clean sheet have been hit by an illness for defender Stephan Ambrosius.

Karlsruhe have lost their last two games, leaking six goals in the process. They have the best attacking record in the bottom eight, and that has contributed to seven of their last nine league outings featuring at least three goals. Five of their last seven Bundesliga 2. Matches at the Wildparkstadion have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

With Over 2.5 Goals priced at 1.84/5 here, that's the route I'll take.