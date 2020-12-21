To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of The Day: It'll be wild at the Wildparkstadion

Hamburg striker Simon Terodde
Simon Terodde has been banging in the goals for Hamburg

After making a profit last time out, Kevin Hatchard's back to kick off another week in Germany.

"10 of Hamburg's 13 competitive games have featured three goals or more, as have seven of Karlsruhe's last nine outings."

Back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.84/5

Goals galore in Germany

Karlsruhe v Hamburg
Monday 21 December, 19:30
Live on BT Sport 1

It was a rollercoaster ride, involving a red card after ten minutes and a collapse from 2-0 up, and Flamengo fell short against Bahia last night to give Tobias a disappointing end to the week. He can now take a well-deserved Christmas break.

We'll kick off the festive week with a trip to Germany, because Karlsruhe and Hamburg are set to lock horns in the second tier, and I suspect we'll see plenty of goals.

Promotion-chasing Hamburg made a brilliant start to the campaign under new boss Daniel Thioune, but they had a serious wobble last month, before recovering with back-to-back wins. Second-tier specialist Simon Terodde scored twice in last weekend's 4-0 win over Sandhausen, taking his season tally to 13 goals in 12 games. Ten of Hamburg's 13 competitive games this term have featured at least three goals, and their hopes of keeping a clean sheet have been hit by an illness for defender Stephan Ambrosius.

Karlsruhe have lost their last two games, leaking six goals in the process. They have the best attacking record in the bottom eight, and that has contributed to seven of their last nine league outings featuring at least three goals. Five of their last seven Bundesliga 2. Matches at the Wildparkstadion have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

With Over 2.5 Goals priced at 1.84/5 here, that's the route I'll take.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 179
Points Returned: 162.74
P/L: -16.26 points

