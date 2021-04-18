Football Bet of the Day: Nice can net us a nice winner

French Ligue 1: Dijon v Nice (Match Odds)Show Hide
Sunday 18 April, 2.00pm
After a week of three winners and three losing bets, Kev's hoping to move into the black with a success in France.
"Dijon have lost 12 Ligue 1 games in a row, while Nice are one of the league's form teams."
Horrific hosts to lose again
Dijon v Nice
Sunday 18 April, 14:00
Ligue 1 brought us a winner with room to spare, as our BTTS bet landed in a thrilling 3-2 win for Marseille against Lorient. We'll stay in France for the end of our week, because Nice are in action against rock-bottom Dijon.
Dijon are sinking without trace at the foot of the division. They have lost their last 12 top-flight matches, including the last five at the Stade Gaston-Gerard. They haven't picked up a single point since January, and they could be officially relegated this weekend.
Conversely, Nice are flying. They have picked up four wins and two draws from their last six games, and they have picked up two wins from their last three away games. With Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg in attack, Nice have genuine quality, while Arsenal loanee William Saliba is in storming form at the back.
I'm pleasantly surprised to see Nice trading at 1.865/6 in the Match Odds market, so I'll snap that price up.
